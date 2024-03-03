Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 23:45 IST
Meet Lochan Thakur, Make Up Artist And Sister Of Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna Star Mrunal
Who Is Lochan Thakur? Popular MUA Whose Pictures With Her Sister-Actor Mrunal Thakur Is Going Viral
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Mrunal Thakur and Lochan Thakur | Image:X
Who Is Lochan Thakur? Popular MUA Whose Pictures With Her Sister-Actor Mrunal Thakur Is Going Viral
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 23:45 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.