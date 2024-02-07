Mega Selfie! Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky Flash Million Dollar Smile In Viral Photo From Ayodhya

Advertisement

The who’s who of the entertainment world attended the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today, January 22. As the ceremony concluded, several inside photos and videos from the event went viral on social media. In a star-studded photo, which is now doing rounds on social media, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit and Rohit Shetty can be seen posing for a selfie together.

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the Ayodhya Ram Temple Pranpratishtha ceremony today.



Directors Rohit Shetty & Rajkumar Hirani, actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana pose for a photograph at the venue. pic.twitter.com/ufZbtmj4f9 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

In a drone shot shared by ANI, several actors and filmmakers who attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony could be seen posing together.

Celebs' Inside Videos, Photos From Ayodhya Goes Viral

A video of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal sitting in an electric car while going to the venue surfaced on social media. In the video, both the actresses were seen decked in stunning traditional sarees, while the boy kept it classy in ethnic wear.

Vicky opted for a white pajama set. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor wore a desi dhoti and kurta. The celebrity couples were seen waving at fans and greeting them with folded hands. Another video showed the celebrities seated at the venue as they looked forward to the events lined up before the actual ceremony.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Actors Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/OJVYpbEnN5 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin too have arrived in Ayodhya to witness the grand ceremony. Photos of the couple from outside the temple are all over the internet.