Merry Christmas Box Office Day 5: Katrina Kaif Starrer Struggles To Stay Afloat

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, hit the big screen on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and opened to a lagging start at the domestic box office. After picking up pace on the weekend, the movie saw a dip in collections on working days.

Merry Christmas box office collection on day 5

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk. Merry Christmas managed to earn ₹1.15 crore at the end of its first Tuesday. It took the total collection of the movie to ₹12.53 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the Katrina-Vijay starrer earned ₹3.75 crore on its third day (Sunday) and ₹ 3.45 crore on Saturday. In the Hindi language, the film ran with a theatre occupancy of 6.89% in the morning show, 9.16% in the afternoon shows, and 11.38% in the evening shows. Night shows were filled to 13.57% of its capacity.

In the Tamil and Telugu languages, the film faces severe competition from other Pongal releases like Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan and Ayalaan. Guntur Kaaram has emerged victorious in the five-way clash. The Mahesh Babu starrer has collected a staggering ₹94 crore in its five-day theatrical run. Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan also came out as a surprise for the audience and has minted ₹68 crore in domestic cinemas.

More about Merry Christmas

The Sriram Raghavan film was initially scheduled to release on December 12. However, after the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar decided to release the film on December 22, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer was pushed. The movie will now hit the big screens on January 12.