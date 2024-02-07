English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Merry Christmas Box Office Day 5: Katrina Kaif Starrer Struggles To Stay Afloat

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk Merry Christmas managed to earn ₹1.15 crore at the end of its first Tuesday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas
Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Merry Christmas | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi, hit the big screen on January 12 coinciding with the Sankranti holiday. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and opened to a lagging start at the domestic box office. After picking up pace on the weekend, the movie saw a dip in collections on working days.

Merry Christmas box office collection on day 5

According to the early estimates by Sacnilk. Merry Christmas managed to earn ₹1.15 crore at the end of its first Tuesday. It took the total collection of the movie to ₹12.53 crore. 

Merry Christmas official poster | Image: IMDb

 

According to Sacnilk, the Katrina-Vijay starrer earned ₹3.75 crore on its third day (Sunday) and ₹ 3.45 crore on Saturday. In the Hindi language, the film ran with a theatre occupancy of 6.89% in the morning show, 9.16% in the afternoon shows, and 11.38% in the evening shows. Night shows were filled to 13.57% of its capacity.

In the Tamil and Telugu languages, the film faces severe competition from other Pongal releases like Dhanush’s Captain Miller, Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, HanuMan and Ayalaan. Guntur Kaaram has emerged victorious in the five-way clash. The Mahesh Babu starrer has collected a staggering ₹94 crore in its five-day theatrical run. Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan also came out as a surprise for the audience and has minted ₹68 crore in domestic cinemas. 

Advertisement
Still from Merry Christmas | Image: IMDb

 

More about Merry Christmas 

The Sriram Raghavan film was initially scheduled to release on December 12. However, after the makers of Prabhas starrer Salaar decided to release the film on December 22, the Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer was pushed. The movie will now hit the big screens on January 12. 

 

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. PSG vs Brest Live Streaming details

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Kinetic launches E-Luna, to set up rural 'Luna shopees'

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Iran Asserts US Military Presence in Middle East ‘Has No Justification’

    World18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement