Merry Christmas Box Office Day 6: Katrina Kaif Starrer Trails Behind Teja Sajja’s HanuMan

Merry Christmas hit the big screen on January 12. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, actors who have starred together for the first time. It also marks the Tamil debut of Katrina and director Sriram Raghavan, who simultaneously shot the film in both Tamil and Hindi languages. Despite a stellar star cast and mostly positive critical reception, the film has been unable to make a mark at the box office.

Merry Christmas struggles to pick pace at the ticketing counter

After a six-week theatrical run, the Katrina Kaif-led mystery film has garnered ₹13.83 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. The movie opened to a decent ₹2.45 crore on its first day and saw an upward trend in business on the weekends. However, ever since the film has seen a decline at the box office.

On the sixth day of release, the film’s first Wednesday, Merry Christmas raked in a trivial ₹1.15 crore, as per early estimates. It must be noted that the film’s release coincided with the Makar Sankranti holiday and did not face any stiff competition from other releases in Bollywood. However, the movie did have to deter competition from South releases like HanuMan and Captain Miller which were released in Hindi as well.

Merry Christmas fails to surpass the collections of HanuMan Hindi

Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan has been one of the best-performing releases this Sankranti. Released alongside Guntur Kaaram, Captain Miller, Ayalaan, Naa Saami Ranga and Saindhav, the superhero film has made a significant impact at the box office. In total the film has amassed a collection of a staggering ₹80.46 crore in the six days of release.

Released on the same day as Merry Christmas, HanuMan’s Hindi dubbed version has also made a roar at the ticketing counter. The movie has minted nearly ₹18 crore from the Hindi language alone, as per Sacnilk. This is much more than the collection of Katrina Kaif starrer.