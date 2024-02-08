Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi, whose film Merry Christmas released today, has emerged as one of the most popular pan-Indian stars in recent years. The actor who became a household name with his work in Jawan is particularly admired for his simplicity, both in terms of physical appearance and grounded demeanour. Now, a video clip of the actor is going viral where he can be seen strongly claiming that he doesn’t like the ‘simple’ label.

I would wear a James Bond coat if I could: Vijay Sethupathi

When a fan praised the actor for his simplicity, Vijay Sethupathi was quick to retort, “It’s not simplicity, It’s all comfortable. It’s very expensive.” Sethupathi remarked how people have been looking at him, and telling him that he is very simple.” Rubbishing such comments, Sethupathi firmly added, “No. It’s absolutely nothing like it. I don’t do drama. I wear these clothes, because they are comfortable - that’s all.”

Sethupathi added that he would wear a James Bond coat and hat if he could. “But I wouldn’t feel comfortable in it,” the popular actor added. He concluded his light-hearted rant by saying, “I don’t want this label on me, please.”

Merry Christmas is Sethupathi’s 3rd Hindi film

Vijay Sethupathi was participating in a interview-cum-fan interaction session organised by Bollywood Hungama. The Farzi actor was accompanied by his Merry Christmas director Sriram Raghavan and co-star Katrina Kaif.

Merry Christmas marks Sethupathi’s 3rd film in Hindi industry - last year, he appeared in Mumbaikar and Jawan. Sethupathi has otherwise been active in Tamil film industry fo over 15 years now, since his debut in a supporting role in Dhanush-starrer Pudhupettai.