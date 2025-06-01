Metro In Dino: Pritam Misses KK While Composing Sequel's Music, Drops Nostalgic Post | Watch

The team of Metro In Dino has begun promotions of the city-based romantic drama featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher and Saswata Chatterjee. The movie will release on July 4 and the first song Zamaana Lage, sung by Arijit Singh and Shashwat Singh, has stirred some anticipation. The Metro franchise is known for its soulful music, and KK's magic is what fans will miss the most this time around. While Zamaana Lage continues to grow on the audience, Pritam shared a video with KK describing what shaping the Metro sequel album was like without him.

"While we are busy working on the album of Metro In Dino, the person I find myself missing the most is KK. Miss You Brother," the composer's message for the late singer read, stitched together with his Unplugged version of O Meri Jaan from Life In A Metro (2007), the movie's other hit track Alvida and some snippets of Pritam and KK recording the film's iconic music back in the day. With the release of Metro In Dino song Zamaana Lage, many have started to miss KK already as expectations build around the film's album. Other hit songs included Baatein Kuch Ankahein Si, Kar Salaam and Rishtey

Speaking at Zamaana Lage song launch event recently, director Anurag Basu shared, "We miss him (KK). We miss Kay Kay very much, cameraman Bobby Singh, art director and other people who were an integral part of the film, and are not part of it, so we miss them." Metro In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. It has music by Pritam, who earlier collaborated with Anurag on films Gangster, Life in a… Metro, Barfi!, Jagga Jasoos and Ludo.

Metro In Dino will release on May 9 | Image: Instagram