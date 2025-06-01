Raj Nidimoru-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spend 'Happy Weekend' Together, Director's Estranged Wife Shhyamali De Drops Cryptic Note On 'Karma'

Updated 1 June 2025 at 19:17 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have sparked dating rumours with their public appearance and social media activity. Amid this, social media posts of the filmmaker's estranged wife, Shhyamali De, often go viral. Most recently, her post on ‘karma’ has caught the attention of netizens.
On May 31, hours after Samantha shared her weekend dump, Shhyamali De took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic note. It must be noted that Raj Nidimoru's marital status remains unknown. Certain media reports suggest that the couple separated in 2023. The filmmaker and his wife have never publicly announced their split. In fact, Shhyamali De's Instagram account still features photos with her husband.
Amid this, Shhyamali De took to her Instagram stories to share a post that read, "Time exposes, Karma corrects, The Universe humbles (sic)." The post raised eyebrows, especially because it followed Samantha's photo dump, which featured
Raj Nidimoru. The actress shared photos captioned “Happy Weekend”, which featured a clip of her playing pickleball with Raj Nidimoru.
This is not the first time Shhyamali De's post has caught the attention of social media users. On May 14, she took to her Instagram account to pen a positive note. She shared a post on ‘sending blessings’ to people who ‘think of her, hear her, speak to her and meet her’. As per reports, Raj Nidimoru and Shhyamali De tied the knot on December 4, 2015. They are also parents to a daughter.
Over the last few months, Samantha has been sharing multiple photos with Raj Nidimoru on her Instagram account. He also reportedly accompanied her on her vacations and work trips. Latest photos have also suggested that Samantha is in the process of getting her tattoo removed, which she had matched with her ex-husband, Naga Chaitanya. For the unversed, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in October 2017 in a grand ceremony. However, the couple called it quits in four years. In 2021, they shared a joint statement confirming their divorce. Years later, the actor has moved on and got married again. He married Sobhita Dhulipala in December 2024.
Published 1 June 2025 at 18:48 IST