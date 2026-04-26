Michael Is For Fans, Not Critics: Farah Khan Endorses Jaafar Jackson For Oscar Amid Negative Reviews Of Biopic On King Of Pop

The Hollywood movie Michael is roaring in India. Starring Jaafar Jackson, the movie is a biopic of the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson. Ever since the movie's release, celebrities have been endorsing it and heaping praise on the pop icon. Most cinegoers have also recalled their favourite moments with Michael Jackson. Despite the positive word of mouth from fans, the movie garnered some negative reviews from critics. Most criticisms of the film alleged that it was ‘whitewashed' and displayed inaccurate facts. Amid this, Bollywood director Farah Khan took to her Instagram account to pen an unsparring note for the critics and a hype note for the movie.

Farah Khan shares a heartwarming review of Michael

On April 26, two days after the release of Michael, Bollywood director Farah Khan took to her Instagram account to share a review of Michael. She made the post, which featured a photo of her with the legendary Beat It singer. The photo dates back to 1999 when the Indian filmmaker met Michael Jackson in New York.

Along with the photo, she wrote, “Point to be noted.. Critics r morons in every country! Go Watch MICHAEL!! N sm1 pls give @jaafarjackson the Oscar next year!” She also made another appeal on her Instagram stories and reiterated that the film is for the fans of the singer and not critics. Her post has gone viral online.



Also Read: 5 Reasons You Should Watch Jaafar Starrer Michael Jackson's Biopic

A screengrab of Farah Khan's story | Image: Instagram

Fans of Michael Jackson and those who caught early shows of the movie took to the comment section to show their agreement with Farah's review. Celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora and Maheep Kapoor also lent their support. The designer took to the comment section to note that the outfit in the photo is his.

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Lionsgate, Michael stars Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role. The ensemble cast also includes Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson and Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, along with Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Larenz Tate.