Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal Starrer Surpasses ₹100 Crore Mark Despite Over 50 Percent Dip On Monday
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Overseas, the film collected ₹2.50 crore on the fourth day of the release, taking the gross total to ₹22.50 crore.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer performed well during the opening weekend. The film had a promising opening and concluded its three-day run by earning over 90 crore. The real test was Monday; the film did witness over 50 per cent downfall in the collection, but managed to surpass the ₹100 crore mark in just four days. Not just India; even overseas collections declined on the first day of the week.
Mirzapur The Movie box office collection, day 4
According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹15.50 crore across 10,570 shows. Adding the four-day collection, the net total stands at ₹109.25 crore and the gross total at ₹130.97 crore.
Overseas, the film collected ₹2.50 crore on the fourth day of the release, taking the gross total to ₹22.50 crore.
Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross collection stands at ₹153.47 crore.
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Mirzapur The Movie registered 38.65 per cent overall Hindi occupancy, with the maximum reported in Lucknow (66.8 per cent).
All about Mirzapur The Movie
The film brings back a host of familiar faces while introducing new characters to the world of Mirzapur, further strengthening the connection between the beloved franchise and its big-screen chapter.
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The film features an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi, Sonal S. Chauhan, Anangsha Biswas, Shaji Chaudhary, Satendra Soni, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Sushant Singh, all in pivotal roles.
Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.
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