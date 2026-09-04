Mirzapur The Movie X Review: Pankaj Tripathi-Ali Fazal-Divyenndu Starrer Is 'Powerful Than Web Series,' Say Netizens

Mirzapur The Movie X Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu starrer has finally hit the theatres today, September 4, and the movie buffs are loving it. The action-crime thriller is based on the hit Prime Video web series of the same name. The movie has some new entries, such as Jitendra Kumar as Bablu Pandit and Ravi Kishan as Babban Yadav. In the series, Bablu Pandit was played by Vikrant Massey.

Mirzapur: The Movie receives positive reviews

The movie buffs watched the first show of Mirzapur and immediately penned their reviews on social media. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film a "winner" and "peak mass entertainer". He further wrote, "This is IMPORTANT... #MirzapurTheMovie doesn't feel like a stretched-out episode of the series... IT FEELS LIKE A FILM – larger, louder, and far more cinematic, while retaining the raw flavour, attitude, and spirit that made the web series a phenomenon. The biggest strength is the writing [Puneet Krishna] – sharp, crisp, and loaded with punchlines... Power struggles, revenge, betrayal, and emotions are woven together smartly, ensuring the narrative never loses its grip."

A user shared a clip from the film where Beena Bhabhi, played by Rasika Dugal, is seen in a conversation with Bauji, played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Praising the scene and the dialogues, the user wrote, "Meena Bhabhi & Bauji completely overshadowed everyone in this scene from #MirzapurTheMovie! 'Sher ki umar zyada hai, lekin budha nahi hua.' What a dialogue! Absolute goosebumps. Mirzapur The Movie is going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!"

Another user called the film more powerful than the web series. "The story, screenplay, plot, politics, revenge, action, dialogues and BGM everything feels bigger, darker and more intense on the big screen. The story is gripping, the plot keeps throwing surprises, and the brutal power politics, betrayal and revenge keep you hooked throughout. And trust me there are scenes in this movie that will literally shake you! Some moments are so intense and unexpected that you’ll be sitting on the edge of your seat!" read an excerpt from the review.

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Film critic Joginder Tuteja penned the review of the first half as he is currently watching the film. He wrote, "Engrossing so far, with all the characters and plot points being neatly laid out. Has a consistent narrative so far, with some highlight moments standing out, especially with Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Ravi Kishan. Decent pace, and expecting the second half to elevate the momentum further with the stage being set for 'Mirzapur ki gaddi par kiska raaj hoga'.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It stars an ensemble cast, including Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh and Mohit Malik.