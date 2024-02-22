Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:47 IST
Mithun Chakraborty Returns To Shastri Set In Kolkata After Suffering Stroke, Photos Go Viral
Mithun Chakraborty was discharged from hospital on February 12 after he suffered from Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke on the set.
Mithun Chakraborty lately suffered from an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (stroke) while shooting for a film in Kolkata. A few days ago, the veteran star was discharged from the hospital and now, he has rejoined the shooting for the film. Director Madhur Bhandarkar dropped several photos and videos on his social media handle, sharing a health update on Chakraborty. The veteran actor has been busy with the film Shastri in the city.
Madhur Bhandarkar shares health update of Mithun Chakraborty
“I met @mithunchakrabortyofficial in #Kolkata and was thrilled to see him back on set, in great health. My bond with Mithunda dates back to my teen years when I used to deliver video cassettes. He has always been a source of courage and inspiration. #fanboy #MithunChakraborty,” read the caption.
Published February 22nd, 2024 at 20:47 IST
