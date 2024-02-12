English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Mithun Chakraborty's Video From Kolkata Hospital Goes Viral As West Bengal BJP Chief Visits Actor

West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar recently met Mithun Chakraborty at the hospital after the veteran star suffered a stroke on Saturday.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mithun Chakraborty
A still from the video | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to the hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after experiencing weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. Later, the doctors confirmed that the veteran star suffered from an ischemic cerebrovascular stroke. They assured that the 73-year-old star was doing fine but had been kept under the observation of a team of doctors.

On Sunday, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar met Chakraborty at the hospital.

Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty meets West Bengal BJP Chief

New agency ANI has shared a video in which Mithun Chakraborty can be seen lying on a hospital bed, interacting with West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. Several drips are also attached to the veteran actor's arm. "#WATCH | West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata," read the caption.

Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law shares his health update

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma assured veteran stars fans and well-wishers that the actor is doing well. She told the portal, “Dad is absolutely fine. He just went for a routine check-up. There is nothing to stress!” Mithun’s son Mimoh Chakraborty also assured the media that his father is stable and should be out of hospital soon.

Madalsa Sharma: When people ask my father-in-law Mithun Chakraborty if he is Kavya's father-in-law, he happily says yes - Times of India
(A file photo of Mithun and Madalsa | Image: Instagram)

Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke

On Saturday late, the hospital where the veteran star was admitted released a statement revealing that he had been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain," read the statement.

The statement further stated that the actor is "fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet". 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

an hour ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

10 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News23 minutes ago

  2. Hairstyles That Help Tuck Away The Grease

    Lifestyle25 minutes ago

  3. Stunning Inside Visuals of BAPS, First Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi

    World28 minutes ago

  4. Palak Tiwari Poses With Wax Statues Of Celebs

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  5. Running Mate? Trump Attends Event with Vivek Ramaswamy, Fuel Speculation

    World33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement