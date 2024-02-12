Advertisement

Mithun Chakraborty was rushed to the hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after experiencing weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. Later, the doctors confirmed that the veteran star suffered from an ischemic cerebrovascular stroke. They assured that the 73-year-old star was doing fine but had been kept under the observation of a team of doctors.

On Sunday, West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar met Chakraborty at the hospital.

Mithun Chakraborty meets West Bengal BJP Chief

New agency ANI has shared a video in which Mithun Chakraborty can be seen lying on a hospital bed, interacting with West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar. Several drips are also attached to the veteran actor's arm. "#WATCH | West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata," read the caption.

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar met veteran actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at a private hospital in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/4FRNoTuwKb — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law shares his health update

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter-in-law Madalsa Sharma assured veteran stars fans and well-wishers that the actor is doing well. She told the portal, “Dad is absolutely fine. He just went for a routine check-up. There is nothing to stress!” Mithun’s son Mimoh Chakraborty also assured the media that his father is stable and should be out of hospital soon.

(A file photo of Mithun and Madalsa | Image: Instagram)

Mithun Chakraborty diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Stroke

On Saturday late, the hospital where the veteran star was admitted released a statement revealing that he had been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. “Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain," read the statement.

The statement further stated that the actor is "fully conscious, well-oriented and has consumed soft diet".