Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub Distances Himself From Ajay Devgn's Chauhaan, Says His Voice Was 'Misused'

Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan created a heavy buzz after the makers unveiled the teaser, but not for good reason. The film found itself at the centre of a controversy for its title and certain scenes, including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's voice used in the teaser. Now, the actor has finally broken his silence, denying his involvement with the project.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub issues clarification

Zeeshan took to his X handle and penned a long statement explaining that his voice was "misused" in the teaser. He revealed that he was asked to dub a single line a few months ago without being given any context or visual reference. Trusting the team owing to his long-standing association with producer and filmmaker Aanand L Rai, he agreed to record.

“Few weeks back, a film teaser released with the opening line in my voice. I wish to put on record that I am not part of the film in any capacity. I was asked to dub a line without any reference a few months back. I did that in good faith without asking for more as I knew the makers personally. As soon as the teaser was released and I saw the context in which it was (mis)used, I asked the filmmakers to remove my voice from the teaser as I have nothing to do with the film. After my strong objection, the makers removed my voice from the teaser fifteen days ago," he wrote.

His statement has come after several members of the Chauhan community, along with Kshatriya Parishad, objected to the scenes. The makers have now replaced Zeeshan's voice with another artist.

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All about Chauhaan

Directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Aanand L Rai. The teaser offers a glimpse into what the makers describe as the film's gritty and action-packed world. It will hit the theatres in 2027 on October 1.