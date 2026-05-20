Viral Video: Jr NTR Rings In Midnight Birthday Celebration With Fans Outside His Residence After Dragon First Look Reveal

Jr NTR is celebrating his 42nd birthday today, May 20. The actor rang in his special day with a surprise visit from fans at midnight. Videos from the actor's midnight birthday celebration at his residence have now made their way online. The sea of fans gathered to wish Jr NTR after the release of his first look in the upcoming movie, Dragon.

Jr NTR rings in his birthday with fans

Viral clips show Jr NTR stepping out of his residence to greet his fans at 12 am on May 20. The actor was dressed in a casual black T-shirt teamed with a pair of jeans and sandals for the celebration. Hundreds of fans waited for him outside his house with their cameras ready to catch a glimpse of him.

Fans threw confetti, brought cake and stood in long lines to get clicked with the actor. Jr NTR obliged fans with the photos and even shook hands with some of them. Videos from the celebrations quickly made their way online.

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Jr NTR's first look from Dragon revealed

The much-awaited glimpse of Jr NTR starrer Dragon was released ahead of the actor's birthday. The movie is slated to release in theatres on June 11 2027. Directed by the KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, the film promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle filled with action-packed scenes.



The glimpse of Dragon is primarily an introduction video of the characters in the movie, concluding with the power-packed presentation of Anil Kapoor's cop role. The four-minute and twenty-eight-second trailer begins with Indian history, the opium industry in pre and post-independent India. The makers introduced several actors and their characters, including Biju Menon, Rukmini Vasanth, Khushbu Sundar, Guru Somasundaram, Rajeev Kanakala, Ashutosh Rana, Anshuman Pushkar, Sidhant Gupta, Prabhas Srinu, Shatru, Shiva, Bhimal Jeet Oberoi and many others. Jr NTR plays the role of a ruthless killer amid the land of villains who strive to control the opium business. In one of the scenes from the glimpse, the actor was seen standing on the top of a mountain amid a pile of dead bodies. Mythri official shared the trailer on its Instagram handle.



Also Read: Dragon Glimpse: Jr NTR Is A Gritty Villain, Anil-Rukmini Add Gravity