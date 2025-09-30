Mom-to-be Katrina Kaif Radiates Glow In First Outing Post Pregnancy Announcement, Actress Partakes In Brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's Birthday Celebration

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are on the cusp of embracing parenthood. The actors confirmed the news of their pregnancy via an Instagram post, earlier this month. Days after the announcement, Katrina Kaif attended the birthday party of her brother-in-law, Sunny Kaushal.

Actress Mini Mathur shared a selfie from the party on her Instagram story. In the click, the mom-to-be looked radiant with her pregnancy glow clearly visible on her face. The actress dressed in a breezy printed outfit looked fresh, happy and at ease as she posed with friends for a cheerful selfie. Her sister, Isabelle Kaif, was also spotted in the selfie. This is the first time the actress has attended a public event following her pregnancy announcement. The photo is now doing the rounds on social media.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal likely to welcome first child soon

On the 23rd of September, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced the news of embracing parenthood. Sharing a Polaroid picture, the couple share the good news with their fans through a collaborative post on their social media account. In the picture shared, Vicky can be seen lovingly holding Katrina's baby bump as she endearingly looks at it. The caption read, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.”

As per reports, Katrina Kaif is due to deliver in late October. Confirming the speculation, Sunny Kaushal reposted her birthday wish for him with the caption indicating that the ‘best thing is coming very, very soon’. The couple has not officially shared the date of their delivery.



