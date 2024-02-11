Advertisement

Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming political drama Article 370. Ahead of the release, the actress opened up about working with her husband Aditya Dhar post-wedding, in a recent interview. The couple is expecting their first child and the actress is 5-and-a-half months pregnant. The actress is said to have shot the film while she was pregnant.

Yami Gautam on working with Aditya Dhar post-marriage

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her collaboration with her husband post-marriage and said that it was always about the right script at the right time. "I was asked several times after URI: The Surgical Strike and after marriage when we would collaborate. It was always about the right script at the right time, with the right opportunity. I feel thankful to Aditya that Article 370 came my way," the actress shared.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Adding to it, Yami said that Aditya has always believed in talent and is she is thankful to her and Lokesh Dhar for being "great producers". "Both brothers started their production company B62 Films with this film. Article 370 is a very important film for us as people who belong to the cinema, and personally as family," she continued.

Article 370 is the quickest film of Yami Gautam's career

During the same interview, Yami revealed that Article 370 has been the quickest film of her career. She didn't get into the detail as to why but added that it was a "very special journey" and hoped that the audience would like it.

(A file photo of Yami Gautam | Image: Instagram)

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got married in June 2021 in the former's hometown. It was an intimate wedding with just their family and close friends in attendance. After three years of their marriage, they are soon going to embrace parenthood.