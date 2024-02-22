Advertisement

Article 370 is creating a heavy buzz on the internet as it is set against the backdrop of the Revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Now as the film is just a day away to hit the theatres, makers on Thursday held a special screening in Mumbai for celebs to watch and review the film. Among all, Yami was the first one to walk the red carpet, showing off her baby bump.

Mom-to-be Yami Gautam looks radiant

Yami, who plays the lead role of Officer Zooni Haksar in the film, looked radiant in a red traditional ensemble. She donned a red suit featuring embroidery around the neckline and accessorised with traditional Dejhoor. She sported dewy makeup with pink-tinted lips and let her hair loose.

A while later, she also posed with her husband Aditya Dhar, who looked handsome in a formal ensemble. The parents-to-be happily posed for the paps stationed at the venue.

In the film, the actress played the role of an officer who is on a mission to end terrorism and conflict economy by abrogating Article 370 without bloodshed. Earlier in an interview, the actress revealed that she was going through rigorous training for Article 370 when she found out about her pregnancy.

"By the time, we were left with the walking, exterior portions and some talkie portions. So, I was fortunate. It was better for me to be able to balance both sides. This (pregnancy) is something very personal. Aditya and I are anyway very private people," the actress revealed.

(A still from the teaser | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Article 370

Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film stars Priya Mani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. The political action thriller is set against the backdrop of the Revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and the autonomy granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir—a region administered by India.