Mouni Roy Indirectly Addresses Romantic Rumours With Disha Patani After Divorce From Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy separated from her husband, Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, in May. Speculations of a fissure in their relationship were reported, leading to the ex-couple formally announcing their divorce. Mouni has since made several public appearances and was also seen in the recently released film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur.

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Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar separated after 4 years of marriage | Image: Instagram

While the separation happened, wild rumours also linked the Brahmastra actress' split from Suraj to her closeness to Disha Patani, with some even labelling them a "lesbian couple". Addressing the talk around this, Mouni was asked by Monika Sharma on her YouTube channel about the biggest rumour she had heard about herself. She replied, “Oh, that I am gay.” Reflecting on the difficult period following her separation, Mouni said she felt fortunate for having a strong support system of friends and family members around her as she split with Suraj. “I feel very lucky that I have always had friends and family who have stood by me like a rock,” she said.

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Disha and Mouni have toured with Akshay Kumar | Image: X

Mouni credited her female friends for helping her navigate challenging times, including her divorce. “I have always had great girlfriends to support me. They have been there through my good, bad and ugly phases. It is very important to have women like that in your life — the ones who uplift you. My girlfriends are the best. Girls today should focus on financial and emotional stability. You have to be emotionally and financially independent,” she said.

Mouni and Suraj got married in 2022 after knowing each other for four years. They announced their separation in 2026 through a joint Instagram statement. They said that they decided to part ways and were taking time to handle matters “privately and amicably".