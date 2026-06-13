Welcome Vs Dhamaal: Budget, Box Office, Cast And All You Need To Know About Bollywood Comedy Franchises

Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4 will carry forward the mettle of the respective legacy Bollywood comedy franchises. While Welcome, fronted by Akshay Kumar, will see the release of its third installment on June 26, following closely on its heels on July 10 will be the fourth movie in another superhit franchise - Dhamaal - starring Ajay Devgn. The two movie series have undergone cast changes through the years, but what has remained same is the audience enthusiasm for dollops of laughter and gags with some of the finest comedy ensemble casts Indian cinema has to offer. With the movies returning once again in the same year, here's a comparison of the budget and box office of the two hit series.

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar will respectively feature in lead roles in the upcoming Dhamaal and Welcome movies | Image: YouTube screengrab

Dhamaal: Madness, gags and full-on entertainment

In the Dhamaal movies, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi have consistently featured. The first movie, also starring Sanjay Dutt, released in 2007. Made on an estimated budget of ₹19 crore, it went on to collect over ₹50 crore worldwide. Double Dhamaal followed in 2011. The cast returned and the movie's budget was ₹29 crore, whereas the worldwide collection stood at ₹70 crore. Total Dhamaal returned in 2019 with Ajay Devgn replacing Sanjay and Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit also stepping in. The budget was ₹113 crore, while the global box office returns stood at ₹227 crore.

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Dhamaal 4's central cast remains the same as the threequel, minus Anil and Madhuri. With a treasure hunt theme and madcap comedy promised, this comedy film will surely be one to look out for. Indra Kumar has directed all the movies in the franchise.

Welcome: Over-the-top comedy and chaotic energy

Welcome (2007) was headlined by Akshay Kumar, who returns in the threequel once again. The first movie was made on a reported budget of ₹48 crore and grossed ₹119 crore worldwide. In Welcome Back (2015), John Abraham replaced Akshay. The movie's budget was ₹108 crore and the worldwide box office gross stood at ₹168 crore. In the coming third film, fans will miss the beloved duo of Anil Kapoor (Majnu Bhai) and Nana Patekar (Uday Bhai).

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