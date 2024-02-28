Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of his next film, Crew. The female led film is being led by the powerful on-screen trio of Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Dosanjh, who will be essaying a pivotal role in the film, recently shared a fun behind the scenes montage from the sets of the film.

Diljit Dosanjh shares fun moments from the sets of Crew



Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle to share a montage of shots from the sets of Crew. Diljit can be seen shooting for what appears to be a music video, strongly indicating that he may have lent his voice to a song in the film. Rhea Kapoor, who is producing Crew, also briefly makes an appearance in the video - she can be seen sharing a laugh with Dosanjh.

The highlight in the montage, however, are a few glimpses of Kareena. The two can be seen shooting for a few sequences in the film. Interestingly, the caption to the post makes a reference to Dosanjh's long-standing admiration for Kylie Jenner - something he appears to have got over, as the statement clearly indicates. The caption to the post read, "Kylie Shado… Ethey Poori KAREENA KAPOOR"

The makers of Crew recently released the teaser for the film



February 24 saw the makers of the film share the teaser for the film. The film revolves around three air hostesses, essayed by Kareena, Kriti and Tabu. The three happen to chance upon a major loot of gold while on one of their mid-air trips. The interesting premise of the film has created quite the buzz.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film has been produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor. It also features Kapil Sharma in a cameo. The comic caper is set to release on March 29.

