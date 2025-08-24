Updated 24 August 2025 at 22:44 IST
Movies To Money, War 2 Results In Big Losses For Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And Ayan Mukerji
With War 2, YRF has been handed another debacle and now Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol must deliver to keep the franchise alive.
War 2 has turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. The 6th YRF Spyverse movie followed after the underwhelming performance of Tiger 3 last year. Despite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi being the leading cast members, Tiger 3 didn't manage to attract critical or commercial acclaim. With War 2, YRF has been handed another debacle and now Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol must deliver to keep the franchise alive.
War 2 was reportedly made on a budget of over ₹400 crore and the returns have not been up to the mark. In India, the movie has collected ₹220.83 crore but there have been big loses for all parties involved. Ayan was roped in to make the sequel despite Siddharth Anand delivering a blockbuster in War (2019). The Wake Up Sid director was also rumoured to helm the much anticipated Dhoom 4 for YRF, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. But whether the banner will trust him with its another hit franchise will be under scrutiny.
Jr NTR marked his Bollywood debut with War 2. His presence in the franchise's hyped sequel would pave the wave for Spyverse audiences growing in the Telugu markets. But that has also not turned out as planned. YRF was reportedly planning a standalone movie with Jr NTR in the Spyverse. But whether that project will go forward as planned or get scrapped is also a big question.
Meanwhile, Hrithik, who was paid less than Jr NTR for the movie as he reportedly opted for profit sharing, will lose big bucks too. YRF may have however saved the year for itself with the smash hit Saiyaara starring newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday. The romantic drama made over ₹330 crore in India and will certainly be a bigger grosser than War 2.
