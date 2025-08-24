Movies To Money, War 2 Results In Big Losses For Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And Ayan Mukerji

War 2 has turned out to be a big disappointment at the box office. The 6th YRF Spyverse movie followed after the underwhelming performance of Tiger 3 last year. Despite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi being the leading cast members, Tiger 3 didn't manage to attract critical or commercial acclaim. With War 2, YRF has been handed another debacle and now Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol must deliver to keep the franchise alive.

War 2 was reportedly made on a budget of over ₹400 crore and the returns have not been up to the mark. In India, the movie has collected ₹220.83 crore but there have been big loses for all parties involved. Ayan was roped in to make the sequel despite Siddharth Anand delivering a blockbuster in War (2019). The Wake Up Sid director was also rumoured to helm the much anticipated Dhoom 4 for YRF, with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. But whether the banner will trust him with its another hit franchise will be under scrutiny.

War 2 released on August 14 | Image: X

Jr NTR marked his Bollywood debut with War 2. His presence in the franchise's hyped sequel would pave the wave for Spyverse audiences growing in the Telugu markets. But that has also not turned out as planned. YRF was reportedly planning a standalone movie with Jr NTR in the Spyverse. But whether that project will go forward as planned or get scrapped is also a big question.