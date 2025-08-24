How Is Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Awez Darbar Related To Bigg Boss 7 Winner Gauahar Khan?

Bigg Boss 19: The Salman Khan-hosted show is back with a brand new season. The grand premiere of the show was on August 24, with the Sikandar actor introducing the inmates. While the names of the contestants of the show are mostly concealed until the premiere, Awez Darbar was confirmed to enter the house before the first episode of the show streamed. One of the most popular social media influencers, it is little known that Awez is related to actress Gauahar Khan.

Here's how Awez Darbar is related to Gauahar Khan

While Awez has made a name for himself through his work, it is lesser known that he hails from a well-connected family. He is the son of critically acclaimed music composer Ismail Darbar and trained under choreographer Shiamak Davar. He is also the brother of content creator Zaid Darbar.



Zaid is married to the actress Gauahar Khan, who also appeared on Bigg Boss 7 and lifted the trophy on the season. Therefore, Awez is the brother-in-law of Gauhar. The two share a cordial relationship and often share glimpses of their time spent together on social media. He had earlier appeared on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, which was hosted by Gauahar. On the occasion of her birthday, Awez took to his Instagram account to share a wish for her along with a series of photos with her. He wrote in the caption, “Janmdin mubarak ho Gaurruuu @gauaharkhan To the heart of our family! Sending you lots of love & blessings this year! Lucky to have you in our lives!”



