Mrunal Thakur Gets A Big Reality Check For Considering 'You're My Son Not Daughter' A Compliment

Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her film, Dacoit. Also starring Adivi Sesh, the movie will hit the big screens on April 10. Ahead of the movie's release, the actress appeared on a podcast. A clip from the podcast has now gone viral online.

Mrunal Thakur's video goes viral

Speaking on the podcast, Mrunal Thakur recalled her career trajectory and her parents' reaction to her laurels. Remembering the same, the actress mentioned that her father once told her, “There was a time when we just hugged each and I cried. And then my father said, 'You're not my daughter, you're my son.' That just hit me. No award, nothing can compete with this." She recalled getting emotional at his confession and argued that this is “the best compliment” she could get. However, the comment landed her on the bad side of the internet.

Social media users have been circulating the video of the actress talking about the same. Several netizens argued that the actress's comment comes from a place of patriarchy. Some even referenced a video of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi talking about daughters making their parents proud without being likened to having sons. Other social media users also spoke about how Mrunal Thakur needs ‘media training’ as she generally makes foot-in-mouth comments.



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Some fans of the actress, however, defended her. They claimed that it is a common thing for Indian parents to say, and that people are reading too much into it. They also argued that the sentiments of Mrunal Thakur's parents should be respected and focussed on.



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