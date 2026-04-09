Prabhas Should Learn From Ranveer Singh: Netizens Joke After Actor Watches Dhurandhar The Revenge With Spirit Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Dhurandhar The Revenge has been making waves across the film industry. Most recently, Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga were spotted watching the Ranveer Singh starrer at the Allu Cinema. Photos and videos of the actor and director have been going viral on social media.

Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga have been working on their first project together, Spirit. Scheduled to go on floors later this year, the actor-director took some time off from the pre-production work to watch the Aditya Dhar directorial in Hyderabad. In the viral photos, Vanga could be seen in a purple kurta teamed with a white bottom. Prabhas, on the other hand, donned an all-black outfit.

The sighting of Prabhas and Vanga has sparked meme fests and jokes online. Several netizens argued that the Baahubali actor needs to take acting lessons from Singh. Prabhas' most recent movies have performed poorly and were heavily criticised for his acting skills. Ranveer, on the other hand, was unanimously praised for his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge.



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There have also been accusations of Prabhas using his body double for pivotal scenes in some of his movies. These prompted social media users to joke that it was his body double who attended the Dhurandhar screening. Some even advised Prabhas and Vanga to take notes from Dhurandhar 2 for their collaboration, Spirit.



Also Read: Trimurti Films Sues Aditya Dhar's B62 Studio Over Use Of Song Oye Oye

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, has shown remarkable performance at the box office. Dhurandhar franchise marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut Uri: The Surgical Strike, which starred Vicky Kaushal. The second features a powerful lineup including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna played a key role as gangster Rehman Dakait.

