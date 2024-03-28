×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Mrunal Thakur Joins The Cast Of Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan's Next?

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Nani led December release, Hi Nanna. The actress has presumably been brought on board for her next project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan
Mrunal Thakur, Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is currently in the midst of promoting her soon to release film, Family Star. Family Star will notably feature her opposite Vijay Deverakonda. A Parasuram directorial, the film is set to hit theatres on April 5. Ahead of the same, news of Mrunal's next big banner project, has been doing the rounds of the internet.

Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Varun Dhawan?


Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan will be collaborating for what will mark the fourth film in the father-son duo's list of films together. The untitled comedy has now reportedly found its leading lady. As per a source based Pinkvilla report, Mrunal Thakur has been brought on board for the film. Not just this, the project will also features a second parallel female lead, no casting announcements for or speculations over which, have been made yet. Besides three leading faces, the film will also star a string of veteran comedy actors - a David Dhawan staple.

Advertisement


The source quoted in the report, said, "This is the first time that Varun and Mrunal are collaborating for a film, and everyone attached to the project is extremely excited about this fresh pairing. Mrunal and David sir have had a couple of meetings as well, and the film is expected to roll in May or June of this year. The preparation is underway, and the second female lead will be signed very soon."

Advertisement

What is next for Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan?


Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her next, Family Star, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Varun Dhawan on the other hand, is working on his next - Baby John. A teaser of sorts from the same, was recently shared by the makers. The film, being helmed by Kalees, is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Theri.

Advertisement

While Family Star will release on April 5, Baby John is slated for a release on May 31. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

a few seconds ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

a few seconds ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a few seconds ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

2 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

2 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

2 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

2 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

3 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

5 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

5 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

6 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

6 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

9 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

10 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

12 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin and MS Dhoni

Ashwin on IPL

13 minutes ago
The statement blazer came with a giant rose detailing. She rounded up her look with a chic diamond necklace and a statement bracelet.

Popular Necklace Styles

14 minutes ago
Superfoods

Superfoods

17 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo