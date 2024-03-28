Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur is currently in the midst of promoting her soon to release film, Family Star. Family Star will notably feature her opposite Vijay Deverakonda. A Parasuram directorial, the film is set to hit theatres on April 5. Ahead of the same, news of Mrunal's next big banner project, has been doing the rounds of the internet.

Mrunal Thakur to star opposite Varun Dhawan?



Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan will be collaborating for what will mark the fourth film in the father-son duo's list of films together. The untitled comedy has now reportedly found its leading lady. As per a source based Pinkvilla report, Mrunal Thakur has been brought on board for the film. Not just this, the project will also features a second parallel female lead, no casting announcements for or speculations over which, have been made yet. Besides three leading faces, the film will also star a string of veteran comedy actors - a David Dhawan staple.

The source quoted in the report, said, "This is the first time that Varun and Mrunal are collaborating for a film, and everyone attached to the project is extremely excited about this fresh pairing. Mrunal and David sir have had a couple of meetings as well, and the film is expected to roll in May or June of this year. The preparation is underway, and the second female lead will be signed very soon."

What is next for Mrunal Thakur and Varun Dhawan?



Mrunal Thakur is gearing up for the release of her next, Family Star, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Varun Dhawan on the other hand, is working on his next - Baby John. A teaser of sorts from the same, was recently shared by the makers. The film, being helmed by Kalees, is a remake of Atlee's 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Theri.

While Family Star will release on April 5, Baby John is slated for a release on May 31.