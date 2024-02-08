Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur, who made her foray into acting through television shows like Kumkum Bhagya, made her mark in the film industry with her breakthrough performance in the Telugu film Sita Ramam. She was last seen in Hi Nanna alongside Nani, which turned out to be a box-office hit.

Mrunal Thakur makes revelations on nepotism

Recently, a video of the actress discussing nepotism in the film industry surfaced online and went viral on social media. It featured Mrunal discussing star kids and their privilege. She even related a story about being interrupted while giving a speech at an awards ceremony.

In the video, Mrunal is heard defending the star kid. She said, “It’s not their fault, they are star kids, it’s we, as common people who are so intrigued to know what’s going on in their life. I will give you one simple example - an award night was going on, and an interview session was happening, and I was in the middle of an interview and the media ran behind the star kid.”

The actress added that she was awarded in the same category as Janhvi Kapoor that day but she was not even allowed to give a speech. “I was awarded as Best Actor Critics, the same as Janhvi being awarded the same night. I wasn’t even handed a speech. I am not saying I am jealous or something. I am saying that it’s not their fault. So stop pointing out nepotism, nepotism."

Mrunal Thakur calls out the media

The video, which has gone viral, reportedly shows Mrunal during his 2019 appearance at the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Finally, amid the nepotism controversy, Mrunal asked everyone to stop blaming the star kids and asked the media to consider their actions instead. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in The Family Star, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda.