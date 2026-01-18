Remove AR Rahman From Ramayana: After Composer's Remark Calling Chhaava 'Divisive', Netizens Demand His Ouster From Ranbir Kapoor-Yash's Film

AR Rahman's comments in his recent interview have stirred a full blown row on social media. The Rang De Basanti composer alleged that work opportunities for him in Bollywood have dried up because the Hindi film industry is getting increasingly communal. Moreover, he called Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava "divisive", despite working on the period movie. He also claimed that “Urdu ruled the Hindi music industry”. Such comments have attracted immense criticism and elicited opposing views from many in Bollywood, including Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Shaan and more.

Rahman calling Chhaava a "divisive" movie and moreover claiming that it "cashed in on its divisiveness" have led many to question why he worked on the project as a composer if he didn't agree to its politics. Netizens noted that he worked on Chhaava "for the money" and is now criticising it. Many also labelled him a "hypocrite". With Rahman's comments going viral, furious netizens demanded that he be removed from the upcoming mythological drama Ramayana, starring Yash and Ranbir Kapoor.

"AR Rahman calls Chhaava "divisive", Says Urdu ruled earlier hindi music. Claims lesser Bollywood work last 8 yrs — "maybe a communal thing, power shift to non-creatives. Yet he's has chosen to give music for upcoming Ramayana - Why?" questioned an X user. Another wrote, "Does he continue doing Ramayan? Shouldn't he say no to the movie by himself? As a protest (sic)?"

Advertisement

In Ramayana, the score is being composed by Rahman in collaboration with the acclaimed musician Hans Zimmer, known for scoring the legendary soundtracks of Hollywood hits like Interstellar, Blade Runner 2045, The Dark Knight trilogy, Dunkirk, Pirates Of The Caribbean and many more.

AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer with Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra | Image: X

While the teaser reveal of Ramayana had hyped fans for Rahman and Zimmer's collab for one of the biggest Indian films ever, Rahman's recent comments have invited backlash.

Advertisement