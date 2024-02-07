English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Mrunal Thakur Says She Is Not Offered Romantic Films in Bollywood: I'm Not Popular Enough

In a recent interview, Mrunal Thakur revealed that she tried to reach out to filmmakers for starring in a romantic film but failed every time.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur
Mrunal Thakur | Image:Instagram/mrunalthakur
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mrunal Thakur who is currently enjoying success with her Telugu love stories like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna expressed her struggle to find similar roles in Hindi cinema. Despite her widespread recognition and remarkable portrayal of romantic characters, Thakur believes she is not often offered romantic roles in Hindi films due to her perception of not being 'popular enough.'

Mrunal reveals not being offered romantic movies in Bollywood

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mrunal was asked about her willingness to act in a romantic Bollywood film to which she replied, "I don’t know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet”. She added, "Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that." She expressed fatigue in continually proving herself to filmmakers and desires for roles to come organically.

Mrunal Thakur talks about her recent hits

Reflecting on her filmography, Thakur shared that fans often thanked her for 'bringing romance back' through movies like Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam. She said, "We all grew up watching romantic movies, and suddenly there were no films in the genre. Everyone pretends they don’t like romance but everyone watches it secretly. I am happy 'Hi Nanna' and 'Sita Ramam' shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance."

In 2023, Mrunal featured in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Mancholi, Pippa and Hi Nanna, Thakur will next be seen in Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health8 minutes ago

  4. Nadella highlights AI's role in India's development

    Tech 9 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces 1-Day Extension of Budget Session

    India News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement