Mrunal Thakur who is currently enjoying success with her Telugu love stories like Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna expressed her struggle to find similar roles in Hindi cinema. Despite her widespread recognition and remarkable portrayal of romantic characters, Thakur believes she is not often offered romantic roles in Hindi films due to her perception of not being 'popular enough.'

Mrunal reveals not being offered romantic movies in Bollywood

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mrunal was asked about her willingness to act in a romantic Bollywood film to which she replied, "I don’t know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet”. She added, "Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that." She expressed fatigue in continually proving herself to filmmakers and desires for roles to come organically.

Mrunal Thakur talks about her recent hits

Reflecting on her filmography, Thakur shared that fans often thanked her for 'bringing romance back' through movies like Hi Nanna and Sita Ramam. She said, "We all grew up watching romantic movies, and suddenly there were no films in the genre. Everyone pretends they don’t like romance but everyone watches it secretly. I am happy 'Hi Nanna' and 'Sita Ramam' shaped up the way they did. I hope to continue the magic, hopefully in another language. I was overwhelmed when I was called the queen of romance because Shah Rukh Khan is the king of romance."

In 2023, Mrunal featured in Gumraah, Lust Stories 2, Aankh Mancholi, Pippa and Hi Nanna, Thakur will next be seen in Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda.