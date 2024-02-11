Advertisement

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali best known for his grand cinematic ventures is all set to embark on another ambitious project titled Love And War. This announcement comes despite the setback of his long-cherished project, Baiju Bawra that didn’t materialise. Bhansali is now aiming to create yet another cinematic spectacle starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali plans to commence filming for Love And War in the last quarter of this year, with a targeted wide theatrical release set for the Christmas weekend of 2025. This isn't the only project on Bhansali's plate; he is also simultaneously working on his maiden web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in mid-2024.

More about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next starring Mrunal and Siddhant

Bhansali has set his sights on producing a new romantic drama featuring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for his work in Mom, the untitled romantic drama will showcase Thakur and Chaturvedi as musicians in a contemporary setting. Peeping Moon reports that the film promises to deliver another love story complemented by soulful compositions.

What are Mrunal and Siddhant up to?

Thakur who is known for her performances in films like Sita Raman and Hi Nanna is set to continue her streak in the romance genre. Meanwhile, Chaturvedi, celebrated for his breakout role in Gully Boy, will bring his unique charm to the screen. This movie will promise fresh on-screen chemistry for audiences to anticipate.

Thakur will begin shooting for the film after completing her commitments to A.R. Murugadoss's Tamil action entertainer alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Chaturvedi, on the other hand, is currently filming Dharma Productions' next love story and has Excel Entertainment's action drama Yudhra slated for release in mid-2024.

In addition to these projects, Bhansali is also working on several other production ventures, including the highly anticipated Rowdy Rathore 2.