Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi's Character From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Next Revealed

Popular actors Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming production and here's what they'll play in it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Mrunal Thakur, Siddhant Chaturvedi | Image:Instagram/siddhantchaturvedi
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali best known for his grand cinematic ventures is all set to embark on another ambitious project titled Love And War. This announcement comes despite the setback of his long-cherished project, Baiju Bawra that didn’t materialise. Bhansali is now aiming to create yet another cinematic spectacle starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

Bhansali plans to commence filming for Love And War in the last quarter of this year, with a targeted wide theatrical release set for the Christmas weekend of 2025. This isn't the only project on Bhansali's plate; he is also simultaneously working on his maiden web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in mid-2024.

Advertisement

More about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next starring Mrunal and Siddhant

Bhansali has set his sights on producing a new romantic drama featuring Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, known for his work in  Mom, the untitled romantic drama will showcase Thakur and Chaturvedi as musicians in a contemporary setting. Peeping Moon reports that the film promises to deliver another love story complemented by soulful compositions.

Advertisement

What are Mrunal and Siddhant up to?

Thakur who is known for her performances in films like Sita Raman and Hi Nanna is set to continue her streak in the romance genre. Meanwhile, Chaturvedi, celebrated for his breakout role in Gully Boy, will bring his unique charm to the screen. This movie will promise fresh on-screen chemistry for audiences to anticipate.

Advertisement

Thakur will begin shooting for the film after completing her commitments to A.R. Murugadoss's Tamil action entertainer alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Chaturvedi, on the other hand, is currently filming Dharma Productions' next love story and has Excel Entertainment's action drama Yudhra slated for release in mid-2024.

Advertisement

In addition to these projects, Bhansali is also working on several other production ventures, including the highly anticipated Rowdy Rathore 2.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 23:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

6 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

7 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

7 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

7 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

7 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

11 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

12 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

12 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

12 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

12 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

12 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

12 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

13 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

a day ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World5 hours ago

  2. How To Strike The Perfect Balance Between An Oily And Flaky Scalp

    Galleries5 hours ago

  3. 8 Women File Rape Cases Against Sirohi Municipal Council Chairman

    India News5 hours ago

  4. The Nun 2, Bhediya, Mama: Horror Movies To Watch On Jio Cinema

    Galleries5 hours ago

  5. Kartik Aaryan's Fan Cycles All The Way From Jhansi To Meet Actor

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement