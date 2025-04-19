Multiple FIRs Against Anurag Kashyap For 'Will P*ss On Brahmins' Remark, ₹1 Lakh Announced For 'Blackening Face'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is facing backlash over his alleged remarks against Brahmins. In a heated argument with social media users, Kashyap said that he will "p*ss on Brahmins". This led to immense backlash against the Gangs Of Wasseypur director online, leading to an apology from his end. However, the matter has snowballed and multiple FIRs in the matter have been filed against Kashyap.

One Anoop Shukla has filed an FIR against the filmmaker in Indore for his derogatory remarks against the Brahmin community. Advocate Ashish Rai has also demanded action from the Mumbai Police Commissioner against Kashyap. "These statements are highly condemnable and action should be taken on this. Keeping this in mind, a complaint has been filed today in the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office, and we demand action on this matter," Rai told ANI.

Another case has been registered against Kashyap in New Delhi at the Gandhi Nagar Police Station. Reportedly in Jaipur, a cash reward of ₹1 lakh has been announced for anyone who "blackens" Kashyap's face. His effigies were also burnt.

Is Anurag Kashyap's apology enough to tide over the crisis?

Amid the uproar, Anurag Kashyap issued an apology, saying his "daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats". He said his apology was not for his post but for a comment 'taken out of context'. His note, "This is my apology, not for my post, but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred...So, what has been said cannot be taken back -- and I won't take it back. But if you want to abuse someone, direct it at me. My family hasn't said anything and they never do (sic)."

Anurag Kashyap made a controversial comment on Brahmin community | Image: ANI