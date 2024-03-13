×

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

Murder Actor Ashmit Patel Says He Has Experienced More Downs Than Ups In His Career Of Two Decades

Actor Ashmit Patel who is best known for his roles in Murder and Jai Ho has looked back on his 20-year journey in showbiz with some heartfelt confessions.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ashmit Patel
Ashmit Patel | Image:X
Ashmit Patel is known for his roles in hit films like Murder and Jai Ho alongside his stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 4. The actor recently made a comeback to the screen after a self-imposed hiatus. With over 20 years in the entertainment industry, Patel delves into his journey, the challenges he faced, and his perspective on personal growth and career aspirations.

What did Ashmit Patel say about his journey so far?

Speaking candidly about his evolution as an actor, Patel said in a statement, “I think I'm currently at the intermission point. One thing I've noticed in the last couple of years while busy working on numerous projects is that I am more at ease as an actor. I find that my skills have improved significantly compared to 10 or 15 years ago. I've been trying to figure out why this might be, and this is one of the answers I could think of.”

 

 

Talking about the importance of experience and emotional maturity, Patel further elaborated, "I'm also emotionally more mature now, as is the case with everyone who accumulates more life experiences. It's been interesting. I've experienced more downs than ups, and I believe that with every human being, your so-called failures teach you more. I've had my fair share, so I feel more adept at handling not just life but reel life as well.”

Ashmit Patel wants to make a smashing comeback like Bobby Deol

Addressing moments of disappointment, Patel remains resolute in his optimism, drawing inspiration from the recent career resurgence of actors like Bobby Deol. “I am more optimistic now, and I believe that when the right opportunity is meant for me, it will come to me. I think it will happen when it's meant to when I deserve it.”  he added.

On the professional front, Patel has recently appeared in State v/s Ahuja, portraying a Bollywood actor embroiled in controversy, and Scammy Boys, where he depicts a police officer.

Published March 13th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

