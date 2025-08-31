Nargis Fakhri-Tony Beig Make First Public Appearance After Secret Wedding, Farah Khan Instructs Entrepreneur To 'Stand With Wife' In Viral Video

Nargis Fakhri tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Tony Beig in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, in February earlier this year, as per reports. The actress or the US-based entrepreneur have not confirmed their marriage on social media or publicly yet. After months of keeping it a secret, a video of Nargis Fakhri and Tony making their red carpet appearance together is now viral online.

Nargis Fakhri and husband Tony Bieg pose with Farah Khan

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Bieg attended an event in Mumbai on August 30. The couple made their red carpet appearance at the partnership event between Visit Qatar and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. While the couple did not pose together, they smiled at the shutterbugs with the director, Farah Khan.



Nargis donned a maroon-coloured lehenga by Mahima Mahajan. She heavily accessorised the attire with matching bangles and a necklace. Tony complimented her in an all-black ensemble. In a viral video, Nargis and Tony were posing with Farah Khan when she told Tony, “Come stand with your wife.” This took several social media users by surprise when they came to know about Nargis' wedding, while others complimented the couple.



Who is Nargis Fakhri’s husband, Tony Beig?

In February, earlier this year, Nargis Fakhri took to her Instagram stories flaunting her diamond ring. At the same time, several photos from a dreamy wedding ceremony in LA surfaced online. In a photo shared by a Reddit user, a beautifully decorated three-tier cake with white roses could be seen. The image was captioned "Family celebrations" and geotagged at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. The cake bore the initials "TB & NF." A welcome board for the guests attending the wedding ceremony of “Toby and Nargis" also went viral.