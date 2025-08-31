Metro In Dino Gets Glowing Reviews After OTT Debut, Netizens Compare It With Life In A Metro, Say 'Should've Watched It In Theatres'

Metro In Dino hit the big screens on July 5 and opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. Despite the positive reviews from critics, the Anurag Basu directorial failed to amass a decent total. However, upon its release on Netflix on August 29, Metro In Dino has garnered glowing reviews from social media users.

Netizens heap praises on Metro In Dino songs, performances, but ‘cheating’ plot gets thumbs down

Following the Netflix premiere of Metro In Dino, social media users who watched the movie on the streamer took to their X (formerly Twitter) platform to heap praises on the movie. Most of the netizens shared positive reviews of the plot, performance and songs in the film. Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma's acting got a special thumbs up from social media users. Select X users also regretted not watching the movie on the big screens.

A screengrab of the film's reviews on X

Some even compared the film with its prequel, Life In A Metro, and shared that the latter does not compare well. The infidelity plot points in Metro In Dino also received significant backlash online. On August 28, Netflix shared the news of the film's OTT debut. The announcement was shared with the caption, "Agla station: Pyaar, heartbreaks aur thodi si ummeed. Watch Metro… In Dino, out 29 August, on Netflix!"



About Metro In Dino's box office performance

Despite the long anticipation, franchise appeal and extensive promotions, the Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur headliner underdelivered at the box office. Metro In Dino was released between Kajol's Maa and Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara. However, despite the solo release, the film opened to a lukewarm ₹ 3.5 Cr, but registered substantial growth on the subsequent days. In the 4-week theatrical run, Metro In Dino amassed a total of ₹ 52.1 Cr.