Naseeruddin Shah Drops Cryptic Message On 'Carrying The Torch Of Truth' After Deleting Post Supporting Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

On June 30, Naseeruddin Shah stirred a row by publicly backing Diljit Dosanjh amid the Sardaar Ji 3 controversy. The Punjabi actor faced massive backlash for making, featuring and promoting the film that also stars Pakistani star Hania Aamir. The veteran actor also faced flak for supporting Diljit in the row. As a result, the Masoom actor deleted his former post, but dropped another eyebrow-raising message.

Naseeruddin Shah's new post on ‘carrying the truth torch’ grabs attention

Following the widespread on his post for supporting Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah deleted his original post. However, on July 1, the actor took to his Facebook account again to pen a note on ‘carrying the torch of truth’. In his post, Naseeruddin quoted, Georg Christoph Lichtenberg, a scientist and philosopher.

The actor wrote, “It is almost impossible to carry the torch of truth through a crowd without singeing somebody's beard”. Naseeruddin's new post has also gone viral.

Previously, backing Diljit Dosanjh, the actor wrote, I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks department of the Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film; the director was. But no one knows who he is, whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned (sic)."

He continued, "What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there, and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it."



Diljit Dosanjh remains unfazed about Sardaar ji 3 controversy