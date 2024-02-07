English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Refuses To Ask Filmmakers For Work, Says 'I Will Sell My House...'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a recent interview revealed that he doesn't fear the drying up of opportunities and would rather act on streets than ask people for work.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui file photo | Image:Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Instagram
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently opened up about the insecurities that once plagued his life and revealed that he used to stammer while communicating with others. He who is best known for his performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur and The Lunchbox shared insights into his journey from insecurity to success.

Nawazuddin revisited the initial phases of his career

In a recent interview on the Unfiltered by Samdish YouTube channel, Nawazuddin confessed that during the initial stages of his career, he never anticipated becoming a popular actor. He described himself as a "tube light" who stammered and took time to grasp things. The turning point came between 2005 and 2006 when he started receiving significant work and it was the period when his stammering gradually faded.

He shared, “I never thought that I would be able to do these things, because I was a little laidback. I was a tube light. I used to stammer, and take time to understand things. When I am really angry, the stammering comes back. It went away in 2005 and 2006. Maybe it was there because of insecurity, and then when I achieved some things in life, it went away.”

What will Nawazuddin do if there’s no work for him?

Despite his success in the Hindi film industry, Nawazuddin expressed his unwillingness to ask for work if ever faced with a lack of opportunities. Instead, he boldly stated, “If I don’t have work tomorrow, I don’t even have the strength to go and ask for it. I can’t come to you and say, ‘Give me work.’ I will sell my house, my shoes and everything and make a film on my own.”

He added, “I am so confident about that. I can’t do that in my life. Acting is important, but acting in films is not. I will do it on the streets, trains or bus.”

The actor was last seen in the ZEE5 film Haddi and has exciting projects like Bole Chudiyan and Noorani Chehra in the pipeline.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 23:07 IST

