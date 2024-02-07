Advertisement

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently got candid about negotiations in the industry. On Unfiltered by Samdish, the Manto actor was asked, “How much money do the actors make, approximately?” To this the actor replied , “They earn a lot.” Without putting a number, he further indicated that the prevailing fees of actors is around ₹10 crore, per film. When asked if he negotiates with them, the actor replied, “I don’t negotiate a lot. The industry gives you how much you deserve. If you negotiate, they will ask you ‘do you deserve so much?’”

Further elaborating on the same, Nawazuddin also admitted that he does sign a few films just with the intention of making money so that it gives him a leeway for doing films without charging any money. He said, “I even tell (the makers) that I am doing this for money so that I can do films like Manto for free.”

Nawazuddin reveals Holi is his favourite festival, here's why

Nawazuddin recently revealed that he is not a regular drinker. He further added that whenever he consumes alcohol, he keeps his consumption at a bare minimum. The revelation was made as the actor took a trip down the memory lane and recalled how Swanand Kirkire made him drink thandai during Holi celebrations which gave him a hangover of two days. In a conversation with Unfiltered with Samdish, the actor was asked about his favourite alcoholic drink, to which he responded, “Main toh kabhi kabaar wala hoon. Aur bahut thoda wala hoon.” Meaning, I drink rarerly and it's very less.

He was then asked when was the first time he got drunk. Nawazuddin replied, “First time I was in NSD and after a play, where we were celebrating, everyone brought beer. Before that I never drank. I was very innocent. I smoked for the first time in a play.”

The actor also recalled an old incident where he mentioned that his favourite festival is holi because one gets to drink in that festival. He said that Swanand made him drink the thandai after which he became his normal self after two days.

Nawazuddin feels Bollywood's mainstream content is still dwelling in the past

Earlier, in another unfiltered conversation, the actor was asked to compare the Bollywood trends from the 90s to the industry's current scenario with regards to content. Nawazuddin had some strong insights to share. While he affirmed his admiration for mainstream commercial cinema, he reflected how there must be enough space for all kinds of cinema to exist in the ambit of mainstream content. However, the actor also stated how he essentially feels "hopeless" about the future of Bollywood.