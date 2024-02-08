Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi, ahead of the release of his film Main Atal Hoon on January 19, based on the life of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said nepotism can no longer sustain in the film industry because the audience has evolved. For the evolution, Tripathi credits the rise of OTT platforms and the larger exposure to global cinema.

My daughter may be accused of nepotism: Pankaj Tripathi

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know, Tripathi said the Indian audience has grown resistant to subpar talent.

Specifically asked what his thoughts were on nepotism, Tripathi said, “Whatever ism it may be, it can only work to an extent. An actor only gets only one or two chances.” He added that many actors who come from film families find it difficult to get work.

Born in Bihar’s Gopalgunj and having made a name for himself in the extremely competitive Indian cinema landscape, Tripathi says he is a first generation actor, so he can’t be accused of nepotism. “But if my daughter wants to become an actor tomorrow, she may be accused of nepotism,” he said.

Reflecting on his own success in Hindi cinema, he acknowledged being an exception or representing a possibility for unconventional actors to find success.

“There are exceptions in every field. Maybe I am an exception, or maybe I represent a possibility - a possibility for an out-of-the-box actor like me to find success here,” Tripathi said.

Brands began approaching me after Mirzapur, Tripathi noted

Talking about the road he has had to traverse and the challenges he faced, Tripathi said that despite acclaimed performances in Masaan and Nil Battey Sannata, his fight for ‘survival’ in the industry persisted until the late 2010s.

Asked what was the turning point for him, Tripathi said, “It was after Newton, and then Mirzapur that brands began approaching me, there were hoardings all over the city.”

Tripathi added he is today the brand ambassador for 27 brands. But just like his films, “I am very careful about what to endorse”.