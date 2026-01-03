Netizens Credit Ramba Ho BGM Inspiration In Dhurandhar To This Viral Clip Of Rehman Dakait's 'Wife' | Watch

Dhurandhar has emerged as the most viral Bollywood hit in the recent past. Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna starrer spy action thriller released on December 5 and has grossed nearly ₹1200 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie's raw and intense performances are earning praise from viewers. Additionally, its background score, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, is also being credited for the movie's success.

Apart from a few original tracks, Dhurandhar score features remixed versions of some classic Hindi hits. One of them is Usha Uthup and Bappi Lahiri's Ramba Ho from the 1981 movie Armaan. The iconic disco track has been recreated in Dhurandhar and plays in one of the action sequences in the movie featuring Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, an old video of actress Saumya Tandon has also gone viral. Saumya essays the role of Akshaye Khanna's onscreen wife in Dhurandhar. In the now-resurfaced clip, Saumya can be seen singing Ramba Ho in one of the sequences in her highly popular comedy show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which she quit in 2020. Saumya played the role of Anita Tiwari in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain from 2015, when the show went on air, till mid-2020. As Anita had a knack of turning her hobbies into her profession, one of the show's tracks featured her exploring singing as her career.

In a recording session, she is seen lip-syncing to Ramba Ho. As Dhurandhar's recreation of Usha's song has gone viral, so has Saumya's old video of singing it in her hit show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Additionally, Saumya is earning praise for her short but impactful role in the Aditya Dhar directorial. She, along with other TV stars like Gaurav Gera, Krsytle DSouza and Rakesh Bedi, are being credited for playing impressive character roles in the movie.