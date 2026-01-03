Their Characters Are Caricaturish: Aasif Sheikh Opens Up About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah And Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Comparisons

Popular comedy serial Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain has undergone a revamp. Season 2 of the long-running show is now on air and brings back Shilpa Shinde as Angoori Tiwari. This time around, the show has added elements of horror-comedy too, to add more entertainment value for the viewers. While Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, which premiered in 2015 and has been on air now for over a decade, has its own fanbase and comic style, it has been pitted against another show in the comedy genre - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

TMKOC is also a fan favourite and has been running since 2008. It has premiered over 4500 episodes. While cast changes over the years have distanced the hardcore show audiences from it, TMKOC continues to entertain fans even today.

In a recent interview, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0 star Aasif Sheikh was asked about persisting comparisons between his show and TMKOC. The actor, who plays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in BGPH, said, "Hum logon ka genre alag hai. Hamara unse koi lena dena nahi hai. There characters are caricaturish. Our characters are more realistic. You will find one of our characters living in a society. Hamari audiences aur comedy bi alag hai. We have nothing to do with them. They have been doing the show for last 16-17 years , we are also at it, but we are very different. If you do a creative thing, then liking it or not is very subjective. Same thing is with us. Some people like our show more and some people like their show more."

Shilpa Shinde, who returns to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in its new episodes after quitting the show in 2016, added, "Taarak Mehta... ne ek benchmark banaya hai. Hamara show bahut baad mein aaya hai aur agar uss level ke show se hamara comparison hota hai toh aur usi tarah se pasand kiya ja raha ho toh woh mere liye pride ki baat hai."

