De De Pyaar De 2 On OTT: Netflix Announces Streaming Date Of Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Rom-Com

De De Pyaar De 2 On OTT: The Bollywood rom-com starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan enjoyed a good run in cinema halls after releasing on November 14. The film was pitted against its predecessor at the box office, but could not outperform it. The sequel still managed to collect ₹111.76 crore at the worldwide, banking on franchise factor. Now, DDPD 2 is all set to premiere on OTT and streaming giant Netflix has announced its digital debut date.

When and where to watch De De Pyaar De 2 on OTT?

De De Pyaar De 2 will be dropping on Netflix on January 9. The upcoming movie has been listed on Netflix's 'coming soon' section and an official announcement will be made on the streaming service's Instagram handle soon. After Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer courtroom drama Haq debuted on OTT on January 2, De De Pyaar De 2 will be another recent Hindi film to stream on Netflix.

Advertisement

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma | Image: X

Apart from Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprising their roles of Ashish and Ayesha respectively, DDPD 2, directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan, also stars R Madhavan, Javed Jaaferi and Gautami Kapoor in pivotal roles.

What is the story of De De Pyaar De 2?

De De Pyaar De revolved around Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a wealthy 50-year-old man who falls in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet), who is almost half his age. However, their relationship is frowned upon by his family and his ex-wife, Manju (Tabu). In the sequel, the story of Ashish and Ayesha continues. Ashish now takes him to meet her family. In De De Pyaar De 2, R Madhavan plays Rakul's onscreen father and Gautami Kapoor plays his wife.