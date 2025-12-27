Netizens Want Salman Khan OUT Of Battle Of Galwan, Teaser Trolled For 'Bhaigiri': Shaheedon Ka Mazak Bana Rakha Hai

On his 60th birthday, Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film Battle Of Galwan. The war drama was supposed to release on Eid next year, but that slot has been occupied by Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic - A Fairytale For Grownups. Battle Of Galwan has moved away from a box office clash, and after watching the first look of the film, netizens are convinced that it is the correct decision on part of the makers as the teaser has not created any impact despite the real events, which the film takes inspiration from, being beyond inspirational.

Netizens noticed that the Battle Of Galwan teaser sequence looks heavily inspired from an iconic shot of Game Of Thrones episode The Battle Of The Bastards.

Others mentioned that Salman's dialogue delivery is flat and he is doing his usual, one tone acting again. The criticism of the teaser seems unanimous while there is no actual praise or anticipation regarding this movie now. A section of social media users noted that Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, a martyr in the Galwan Valley conflict, was a South Indian native and Salman has been miscast in the movie.

"What poor dialogue delivery. This was such a superb and heroic story, it needed Vicky Kaushal or Ranveer or some seasoned actor (sic)," commented an X user. Another one noted, "Salman is never suited for such roles..." Another netizen called the movie a "disgrace" to the brave martyrs of India.

Conservations about Salman's casting in Battle Of Galwan have been raised ever since the film was announced last year. Many have questioned whether he is actually fit for the role of an Indian soldier, especially after videos circulating all through the year have shown him with a pot belly.

It is said that the Bollywood star underwent low-oxygen training to film major portions of the movie in Ladakh. However, how he managed to do it with such worrying fitness levels is a big question.