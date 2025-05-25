Salman Khan's Worrying Fitness Levels Put A Question Mark Over His Casting As Galwan Valley Martyr Colonel Santosh Babu, Is It A Career Ending Move?

After his last release Sikandar failed to impress fans and crashed at the box office, Salman Khan has reportedly begun the prep for his next movie based on Galwan Valley clash between India and China. According to reports, the war film is based on the novel India's Most Fearless 3, set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict.

Salman is set to play Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was martyred, aged 37, during the 2020 China–India skirmishes. He was posthumously decorated with India's second-highest wartime gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra. Salman's reported film on Colonel Santosh will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame. While the buzz surrounding the yet untitled war film is building even without its official announcement, many are wary of Salman being cast in it. And there are some convincing reasons too.

Salman Khan will reportedly play Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who was martyred in Galwan Valley conflict | Image: X

Salman's fitness remains a big issue

The film on Colonel Santosh would look to honour his memory and his contribution to the Indian Armed Forces. Usually, such projects are envisioned with a younger gen actor. For instance, how Shershaah, based on Captain Vikram Batra, was made with Sidharth Malhotra and Major, which brought to life the story of 26/11 terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, saw Adivi Sesh playing the titular role.

Salman Khan has been looking extremey unfit during Sikandar promotions and in the movie | Image: X

A question looms over Salman's portrayal of Colonel Santosh since videos of his looking extremely unfit during his public spotting, even during Sikandar promotions, not only worried fans but also led to netizens calling for his retirement from acting.

It is said that the Bollywood star is also undergoing low-oxygen training to film major portions of the movie based on the Galwan Valley conflict in Ladakh. This is not an easy task and Salman, who is nearing 60, and given his worrying fitness levels, may have to push to his limits for such shoots.

Will Salman use a body double for the film on Colonel Santosh?

Salman Khan is infamous for using body doubles in his movies, not just for action scenes but talkie portions too.

Salman Khan is reportedly undergoing intense prep for his next film based on Galwan Valley conflict | Image: Instagram