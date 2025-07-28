New Dad Sidharth Malhotra Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple Days After Welcoming Daughter With Kiara Advani | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra embraced parenthood earlier this month. The actor welcomed his first child, a daughter with Kiara Advani, on July 15. Days after the birth of his daughter, the actor visited the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. Photos and videos of the actor are now viral online.

On July 27, Sidharth Malhotra visited the temple along with his mother. In videos from their trip, the duo could be seen bowing their head in reverence. They were seen submitting their offerings to the priest of the temple and praying together. For the temple visit, Sidharth donned a blue shirt teamed with black pants. His mother was spotted wearing a pink suit for the Siddhivinayak temple visit.

Sidharth Malhotra steps out first time after his daughter's death

On July 16, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani announced the birth of their daughter. The actors made a joint post on Instagram which read, “Our hearts are full and our world has forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.” Fans, friends and well-wishers of the couple took to the comment sections to extend best wishes to them for the next chapter of their lives. Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Kharbanda, Ananya Panday, Preity Zinta, Rhea Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, among others, sent their good wishes to the couple. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in a dreamy ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023. 2 years later, on February 28, the couple announced their first pregnancy in a sweet social media post.



