Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot on February 21 in the picturesque backdrop of Goa. Recently in an interview with DNA, the actress recalled an endearing anecdote when Jackky first met her father, a retired Indian Army officer.

When Jackky Bhagnani met Rakul Preet Singh's father

Rakul was asked if Jackky felt nervous about meeting her father. To this, she first laughed and then replied that more than Jackky, she herself was worried about the situation. “I prepped my dad and told him ‘he is coming and meeting you for the first time. Do not make it very awkward. He is not an army. But then fathers being fathers ask the question straight up. But Jackky was prepared,” Rakul added.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

Jackky met Rakul's family for the first time at her mother's birthday party in 2021. The actress added that she also prepared Jackky and asked him not to worry as her father wouldn't ask anything. Recalling their conversation, Rakul said, that they were having lunch when her dad asked what his plan was. "Jackky started with plans for his next release Mission Raniganj. My dad just said, ‘Work and all is good but what is your plan with my daughter’. My food got stuck in my throat.”

Advertisement

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

However, Jackky remained calm and won the heart of her father with his response. “The funniest thing was that he just took it very well and said, ‘Whenever she is ready, I am ready’. And that was it, my father became a fan,” she concluded.

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

(A file photo of the couple | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's relationship

The couple reportedly started dating around the COVID-19 pandemic when the government imposed lockdown in the country in 2019-20. It was in 2021, that the couple made their relationship Instagram official by dropping an adorable post on Rakul's birthday.