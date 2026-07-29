Newlyweds Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Return To Mumbai From Vacation, Video Goes Viral

Newlyweds Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt were snapped for the first time at Mumbai airport. The couple was accompanied by Gauri's 5-year-old son Quinn. They seemingly returned from a vacation. Several videos and photos are going viral on the internet.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt return to Mumbai

In a video going viral on the internet, Aamir and Gauri can be seen exiting the airport together. Aamir kept it simple in a white striped kurta paired with jeans and black-framed glasses. Gauri, on the other hand, looked pretty in a mint green shirt paired with black pants. Quinn was seen in a playful mood until he saw the paparazzi. He hurriedly ran behind his mother to hold her hand.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding

The couple got married on July 5 at the actor's Pali Hill residence in an intimate ceremony. The couple kept their wedding festivities brief and simply registered their marriage in the presence of close friends and family.

A video from inside the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt went viral, showing them signing the documents. They solemnised their wedding under the Special Marriage Act. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan posted a video capturing some special moments from the private ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai. Aamir was seen hugging and kissing Gauri during the dance.

Advertisement

Aamir's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were present for the wedding, along with Gauri Spratt's son, making it a close-knit family celebration. Aamir was first married to Reena Dutta. In December 2002, he filed for divorce, and Dutta took custody of both children. The actor and his second wife, director Kiran Rao, married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son, Azad.