Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Thalapathy Vijay's Actioner Inches Closer To ₹150 Crore Mark in India

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay starrer opened on a promising note. Since the second day, the film has been experiencing a decline in collections owing to negative word of mouth. The film faced criticism for being a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela's starrer Bhagavanth Kesari, which the makers initially said was partially. The director, H Vinoth, said he adapted the script to explore a much broader and highly sensitive political conflict. However, it didn't appear to the audience.

On the sixth day of release, the film further dropped by 24.9 per cent and earned in single digits. Despite the decline, the film is likely to enter ₹150 crore in India in the opening week.

Jana Nayagan box office collection day 6

As per Sacnilk, the film collected ₹8 crore across 10,413 shows, with the maximum in Tamil at ₹6.15 crore and in Hindi at ₹1.25 crore. This brings the net total to ₹143.40 crore. The gross collection stands at ₹167.57 crore in India. Overseas, the film collected ₹3 crore, taking the total to ₹78.50 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹246.07 crore.

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Jana Nayagan registered 25.73 per cent overall Tamil occupancy, with maximum recorded in Puducherry (49 per cent).

All about Jana Nayagan

Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The film, originally slated for a Pongal release in January this year—well ahead of the April 23, 2026 polls—finally hit screens on July 23. As per reports, the film's digital rights have been acquired by ZEE5 and the movie is expected to debut on streaming 4 weeks from its release. The movie could stream from mid-August, around Independence Day 2026.