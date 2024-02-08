Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha who tied the knot on September 25 last year, celebrated their first Lohri together on Saturday night in Delhi. Photos from the couple's Lohri celebration is now going viral on social media.

Raghav Chadha-Parineeti Chopra Celebrate First Lohri

A close acquaintance of the couple took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses from the couple's first Lohri celebrations. The pictures featured the newlywed couple along with Raghav's mother and uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva among others.

Screenshots of Instagram Story | Image: Shweta Singh Official/Instagram

In the photos, the couple could be seen sporting an all-black look. While Raghav wore a black sherwani paired with a black shawl and matching shows, Parineeti opted for a chic look as she wore a full-sleeved top and pants paired with black boots and a printed stole.

What do we know about Raghav-Parineeti wedding?

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra started dating rumours after they were clicked together on a lunch date followed by a dinner date in Mumbai. The actor-politician couple who stayed mum about their relationship, got engaged to each other on May 13 in Delhi in the presence of family and friends. Parineeti's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra also flew down from LA to attend her baby sister's engagement. Later in September, the couple tied the knot in Udaipur in a grand wedding. They organised wedding festivities including Haldi, sangeet, and cocktail party in Udaipur.

Ever since, the actor-politician couple has been sharing several photos on various occasions and festivals, giving a glimpse of their celebrations together as newlyweds.