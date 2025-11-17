Updated 17 November 2025 at 14:24 IST
Nick Jonas's Special Shoutout To Priyanka Chopra's 'Breathtaking' Look For GlobeTrotter Event Proves He Is A 'Green Forest'
Nick Jonas took to his Instagram account to reshare photos uploaded by Priyanka Chopra from the GlobeTrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15.
- Entertainment News
Nick Jonas has time and again dished out husband goals, when it comes to lavishing praises on his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra. Be it turning a personal photographer at a red carpet or belting out the best compliments online, the singer has proven to be his wife's biggest cheerleader.
Nick Jonas has flaunted his skills of being a good husband once again with a public display of his admiration for his wife. Soon after Priyanka Chopra shared photos from the GlobeTrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, her husband took to the comment section to write, “I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say… Oh my god.”
However, unlike other celebrity husbands, Nick Jonas did not stop there. A day after Priyanka uploaded the photos, her husband reshared them on his Instagram stories. He shared a picture that Priyanka uploaded in the carousel post and wrote, “Just wow. Breathtaking.” He followed this up with another photo of the Varanasi actress in which she could be seen flaunting her back and the beautifully adorned hairstyle. He shared the photo with the caption, “My Desi girl.”
Nick also added a poster of the movie Varanasi on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations to the whole team. The film is sure to be incredible," followed by mentioning the members of the film, starting with his wife. For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra, too, actively comments on Nick Jonas's posts on social media and promotes his work on her Instagram account.
For the GlobeTrotter event, Priyanka Chopra donned a cream coloured lehenga which featured intricate thread work detailing a floral pattern. She draped the dupatta around the skirt to give the ensemble a half-saree look. She accessorised heavily with a maangtika, matching jhumkas, heavy bangles, a statement bracelet and a ranihaar around the neck. She tied her hair in a braid, which also featured golden ornaments. Priyanka Chopra shared the photos with the caption, “Channelling my inner Devi.”
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 13:16 IST