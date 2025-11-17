Updated 17 November 2025 at 10:20 IST
I'm From India: Akon Wins Hearts At Mumbai Concert Days After Facing Misconduct At Bengaluru Show
Akon brought down the curtain on his India tour with a final performance in Mumbai on November 16. Several videos and photos from the concert are now viral on social media.
Akon concluded his India tour with a final concert in Mumbai on November 16. The American rapper and singer dished out his best tracks for the curtain-dropper show. Several photos and videos of his performance in Mumbai are now circulating online.
One particular video from the concert is now doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the Chammak Challo hitmaker could be heard asking the attendees where they are from and asking them if they know where he hails from. In a heartwarming gesture, Akon said, “I am from India”. He then proceeds to tell the audience, “You are all from Africa.”
The singer added that, “As per history, all mankind originated from Africa before getting divided into different continents, with Africa and Asia being the biggest continents.” He added, “That is why I know I am surrounded by family in this room.” The video has not gone viral online.
In another video from the concert, Akon could be seen floating around in a big bubble amid the crowd. He was also seen throwing water at the concert attendees. These clips come after the singer faced misconduct from the audience at his Bengaluru concert.
What happened at Akon's Bengaluru concert?
The American rapper and singer perfomed in Bengaluru over the weekend, and several videos from the show went viral online. In one clip, the VIP section attendees are pulling down the singer's pants mid-performance. The clip invited the wrath of netizens who called it ‘bullying’ and claimed that the singer was ‘harassed’ by the crowd. Though visibly uncomfortable, Akon continued to perform his song. Despite the misconduct by fans at the Bengaluru show, Akon brought out his best show in the following Mumbai show.
