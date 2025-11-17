I'm From India: Akon Wins Hearts At Mumbai Concert Days After Facing Misconduct At Bengaluru Show

Akon concluded his India tour with a final concert in Mumbai on November 16. The American rapper and singer dished out his best tracks for the curtain-dropper show. Several photos and videos of his performance in Mumbai are now circulating online.

One particular video from the concert is now doing the rounds on social media. In the clip, the Chammak Challo hitmaker could be heard asking the attendees where they are from and asking them if they know where he hails from. In a heartwarming gesture, Akon said, “I am from India”. He then proceeds to tell the audience, “You are all from Africa.”

The singer added that, “As per history, all mankind originated from Africa before getting divided into different continents, with Africa and Asia being the biggest continents.” He added, “That is why I know I am surrounded by family in this room.” The video has not gone viral online.



Also Read: Akon Fans Pull Down His Pants During Bengaluru Concert, Netizens Fume

In another video from the concert, Akon could be seen floating around in a big bubble amid the crowd. He was also seen throwing water at the concert attendees. These clips come after the singer faced misconduct from the audience at his Bengaluru concert.



Also Read: Akon's Concert, Samay Raina's Show: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory

Advertisement

What happened at Akon's Bengaluru concert?