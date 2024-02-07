Advertisement

In 2005, Anees Bazmee directed the blockbuster film No Entry featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the comedy became a cult classic and also became the highest-grossing film of the year. Over the years, No Entry has maintained its popularity through repeated television broadcasts and transformed into one of the most popular comedy franchises.

No Entry 2 confirmed

The audience's demand for a sequel has now been answered as Pinkvilla has shared an update on No Entry 2. A source close to the development revealed to the media portal that Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are collaborating on No Entry 2 with Anees Bazmee returning as the writer and director. Excitingly, the film has secured Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the lead cast and each of them has expressed enthusiasm for the script.

After multiple meetings over the last six months, Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have successfully brought the trio on board and are confident that the sequel will elevate the comedic elements of the original. The hilarious script of No Entry 2 has generated considerable excitement with plans for the sequel to commence filming in December 2024.

More about No Entry 2

The film is set for a grand theatrical release in 2025 which will mark the 20th anniversary of the first instalment. In addition to the leading trio, a substantial ensemble cast is being curated for No Entry 2 and casting efforts are currently underway. An official announcement regarding the full cast is expected soon.

For the unversed, discussions about a sequel to No Entry have been circulating since 2008. Anees Bazmee confirmed the sequel in August 2020 and originally planned to bring back Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Fardeen Khan in triple roles. However, the latest update reveals an entirely new cast has replaced the OG trio.